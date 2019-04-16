Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) CEO Sells $3,032,120.70 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 48,545 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $3,032,120.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,102.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 30,097 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,902,130.40.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. 662,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,609. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Verint Systems by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

