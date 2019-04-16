Vericel Corp (VCEL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vericel by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vericel by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Vericel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 3.02.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $170,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $275,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,125 shares of company stock worth $781,875. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

