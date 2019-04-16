Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5,686.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,605 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,571. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Shelton sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,059.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,138 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

