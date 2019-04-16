Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stake Lessened by BKS Advisors LLC

BKS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of BKS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $1,219,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $201,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $544,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,766 shares of company stock worth $14,842,518 over the last ninety days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.36. 11,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,667. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

