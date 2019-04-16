Vectrus (VEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Drexel Hamilton

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Drexel Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Drexel Hamilton’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are upgrading VEC to a Buy rating and setting a 12-Month price target of $45.””

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE VEC traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 294,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $32,408.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,817.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $107,979. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vectrus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vectrus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 621,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 4.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vectrus by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

