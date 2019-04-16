Vectrus (VEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 84,186 shares.The stock last traded at $36.23 and had previously closed at $39.00.

VEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $36,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $107,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 621,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

