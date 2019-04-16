Vaso (VASO) & Stereotaxis (STXS) Financial Review

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vaso alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vaso and Stereotaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vaso has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stereotaxis has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaso and Stereotaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $72.78 million 0.07 -$4.53 million N/A N/A Stereotaxis $29.35 million 3.78 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Stereotaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaso.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and Stereotaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso -4.65% -46.63% -6.69% Stereotaxis 0.40% 6.57% 0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats Vaso on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service and training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.