Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Position Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 101.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

