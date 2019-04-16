Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Position Lowered by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 87.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 234,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 56,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $151.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.772 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

