Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,177,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,553,000 after purchasing an additional 375,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after buying an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,984,000 after buying an additional 232,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,994,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,229,000 after buying an additional 274,749 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,320. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $270.67.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.