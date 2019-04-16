Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,177,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,553,000 after purchasing an additional 375,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after buying an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,984,000 after buying an additional 232,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,994,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,229,000 after buying an additional 274,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,320. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $270.67.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo-is-twele-capital-management-inc-s-4th-largest-position.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $1.4551 dividend. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.