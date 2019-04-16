Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Sold by Highwater Wealth Management LLC

Highwater Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,576. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

