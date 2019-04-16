Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Bought by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. 626,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,875. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

