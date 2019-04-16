Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.74. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,736. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $167.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.5462 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Position Lessened by Autus Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-position-lessened-by-autus-asset-management-llc.html.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.