Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. 1,278,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,705. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $87.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $3.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

