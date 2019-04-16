Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Stake Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

