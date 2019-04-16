Valmec Ltd (VMX) Insider Stephen Zurhaar Buys 242,263 Shares

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Stephen Zurhaar acquired 242,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$50,632.97 ($35,909.91).

Stephen Zurhaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Stephen Zurhaar acquired 500,000 shares of Valmec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

Shares of ASX:VMX remained flat at $A$0.21 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. Valmec Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of A$0.38 ($0.27).

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

