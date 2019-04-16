Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 867 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,637,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,588,181,000 after acquiring an additional 859,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,284,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after acquiring an additional 270,547 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $167.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

