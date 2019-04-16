Valero Energy (VLO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLO. Macquarie upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Argus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.32.

NYSE VLO opened at $87.65 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Valero Energy by 265.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 122,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 89,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $8,382,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 435,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

