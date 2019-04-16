Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 102,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 159,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Argus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

