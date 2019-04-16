Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1,000.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 348,402 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,351,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,538 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 508,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 254,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 254,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after purchasing an additional 169,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

