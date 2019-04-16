USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.33.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
