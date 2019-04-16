USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.33.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 282 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $29,866.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 20,645 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $2,381,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,279. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

