United States Cellular Corp (USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $304,232.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $61,012.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,175.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,939 shares of company stock worth $2,137,075. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United States Cellular by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in United States Cellular by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United States Cellular by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,941. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

