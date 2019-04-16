United Continental (UAL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.13. United Continental also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $11.00-13.00 EPS.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. 3,115,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,311. United Continental has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of United Continental from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Continental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $111.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.88.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

