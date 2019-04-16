United Continental (UAL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.13. United Continental also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $11.00-13.00 EPS.
NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. 3,115,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,311. United Continental has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96.
United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United Continental
United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.
