UNITE Group (UTGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UNITE Group (OTCMKTS:UTGPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Unite Group plc is a property investment company. It develops and operates student accommodation primarily in the United Kingdom. The Unite Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

