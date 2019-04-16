Unify (UNIFY) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,948.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Unify has a market capitalization of $149,200.00 and approximately $1,948.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. In the last week, Unify has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

