Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report $240.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.02 million and the highest is $241.90 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $314.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.03 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 455,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,358. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $448.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,943.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ultra Clean by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

