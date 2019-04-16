UBS Group Reiterates “€18.40” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.45 ($19.13) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.56 ($19.26).

FRA DTE opened at €15.01 ($17.45) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

