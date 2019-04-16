UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €163.90 ($190.58).

CON stock opened at €153.84 ($178.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Continental has a 1-year low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 1-year high of €229.40 ($266.74). The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

