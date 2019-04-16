Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.30

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.30 and last traded at $170.84, with a volume of 14993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.91.

UBNT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 132.49%. The company had revenue of $307.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti Networks news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total value of $1,608,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

