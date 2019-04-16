U.S. Bancorp (USB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

