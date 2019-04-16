Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 66,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

HMHC opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,822,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/two-sigma-investments-lp-takes-position-in-houghton-mifflin-harcourt-co-hmhc.html.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.