Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $208,000 in Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Stock

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 918,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ARD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

ARD opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group SA has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 28.97%. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

