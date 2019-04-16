Two Sigma Investments LP Has $197,000 Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 234.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,401 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,049,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 608,120 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,862,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 538,238 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 970,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 480,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 269,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

