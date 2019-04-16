Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 84,380 MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of MDC Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Lorber David A boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lorber David A now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. MDC Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. MDC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Desiree G. Rogers bought 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $51,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. MDC Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 84,380 MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/two-sigma-investments-lp-buys-shares-of-84380-mdc-partners-inc-mdca.html.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.