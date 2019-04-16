Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 3.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 109.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/two-sigma-advisers-lp-takes-position-in-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad.html.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.