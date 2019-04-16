Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $354.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/two-sigma-advisers-lp-lowers-holdings-in-genco-shipping-trading-limited-gnk.html.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.