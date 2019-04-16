Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $848,000 Holdings in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,253.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6,998.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $71.43.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,631,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

