Twilio (TWLO) PT Raised to $133.00 at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Twilio to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.72.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $127.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Twilio has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $136.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $2,168,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $91,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,319 shares of company stock worth $14,467,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Twilio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Twilio by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.