Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.
Shares of PHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,507. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $18.85.
