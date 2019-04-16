Tuesday, major US stock indexes fared

As investors weighed against the latest batch of company earnings reports, banks led stocks on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing the market’s modest losses in the day earlier.

Qualcomm powered technology industry stocks notching its best day in 20 years, on information a dispute that was bitter settled. Health care shares closed lower.

Get alerts:

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.48 points, or 0.1%, to 2,907.06.

The Nasdaq composite added 24.21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,000.23.

The Russell 2000 index of little stocks picked up 3.62 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,582.79.

For the week:

Even the S&P 500 comes down 0.35 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.02 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 consists of 400.21 points, approximately 16 percent.

The Dow is up 3,125.20 points, or 13.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,364.95 points, or 20.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 234.23 points, approximately 17.4%.