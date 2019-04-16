Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,688 GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/truvestments-capital-llc-buys-shares-of-9688-gamco-global-gold-ntrl-rsrcs-incm-trst-ggn.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.