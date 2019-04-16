Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 547 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,770.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,295,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,010 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,844,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,812 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 756,561 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,865,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,621,000 after purchasing an additional 487,805 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $87.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

