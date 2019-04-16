Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,254,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,045,000 after buying an additional 3,707,644 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 254.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

