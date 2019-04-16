Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 84.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 53,735.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,846.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.68.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

