Truegame 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $64,193.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $64,193.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00379904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.01074322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00210645 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.