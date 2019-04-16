Trollcoin (TROLL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $306,659.00 and $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028496 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004220 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00148523 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010266 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001515 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 586,956,805 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

