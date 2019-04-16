Triumph Group (TGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Group's focus on improving its organic growth has been reasonably strong, based on the addition of products and services as well as expansion of operating capacity. It is conducting vigorous divestiture of its non-core operations to help strengthen the company’s balance sheet. With respect to organic growth, a trend of consistent contract win also plays a crucial role, in boosting a company’s top line. Commercial narrow-body jet remains an important growth platform for Triumph Group, buoyed by increasing global demand for such jets. However, a large portion of Triumph Group’s aftermarket sales comes from third-party repair and overhaul, thus exposing it to tough competition from OEMs. Moreover, volatile energy and commodity prices can put pressure on the company’s margins. Its shares underperformed its industry in past one year.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,776. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.69. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $807.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 149.35% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $249,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,044.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 66,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,285 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,220,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,115,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Triumph Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 881,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

