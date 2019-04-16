Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.75 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $814.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

