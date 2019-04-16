Tristate Capital (TSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Tristate Capital to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. On average, analysts expect Tristate Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSC opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $636.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Richard B. Seidel bought 2,500 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

