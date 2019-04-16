TRAXIA (TMT) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TMT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $50,712.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00378158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.01054050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00211714 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006062 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,353,333 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

